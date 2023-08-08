Tamil Nadu: After SC Green Signal, ED Takes Jailed Minister V Senthil Balaji Into Custody | Twitter

Chennai: After a green signal from the Supreme Court (SC), officials from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) apprehended V Senthil Balaji, a detained Tamil Nadu Minister, to question him in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving a cash-for-jobs scam.

As of the time of this report, Senthil Balaji was being transferred from the Puzhal Central Prison to the ED's office in Shastri Bhavan, Nungambakkam. He will remain in ED's custody until August 12.

Health Issues Delayed ED's interrogation

Although the ED had taken Senthil Balaji into custody on June 14, he could not be questioned due to his complaint of chest pain following the arrest. He was promptly admitted to a Government Hospital, where doctors identified artery blockage. Subsequently, with Madras High Court approval, he underwent bypass surgery at a private hospital. After his hospitalization, he was discharged and sent to jail.

Citing his health condition, Chief Minister M K Stalin stripped him of his Electricity and Excise portfolios, maintaining him as a Minister without portfolio.

SC dismissed pleas of Senthil Balaji and his wife

On Monday, the Supreme Court Bench of Justices Bopanna and MM Sundresh dismissed appeals of the Minister and his wife, Megala, challenging a Madras High Court order upholding the power of the ED to have police custody of him. It permitted the ED to take him into custody for interrogation till August 12.

The agency then moved the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai and sought his custody, which judge Alli granted.