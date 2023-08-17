Tamil Nadu: ED Files Complaint Against Arrested TN Minister V Senthil Balaji

V Senthil Balaji | Twitter

Chennai: Following five days of custody-based interrogation, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has recently filed a prosecution complaint before a Special Court in Chennai against the arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji.

The complaint was lodged last week against Senthilbalaji, who previously served as the Transport Minister in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet between 2011 and 2015. The agency has alleged that he committed offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. While he now holds a position in the M K Stalin Cabinet without a portfolio, he has been named as an accused in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. The Central Crime Branch had registered a case against him for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for appointing crew members to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

"The Special Court has acknowledged the prosecution complaint," the ED announced on Thursday.

