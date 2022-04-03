Tamil Nadu: DMK worker killed at busy bus stand in Chennai by five unidentified assailants; probe on

A functionary of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin led Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam was killed on Sunday morning by unidentified assailants at the busy Broadway bus stand.

According to India Today report, a DMK cadre from Chennai’s Vyasarpadi, Sounderrajan, was reportedly filling water cans at a tent set up by his party to provide free drinking water to commuters travelling in the summer heat when he was attacked by five men.

The police are combing through CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the culprits and further investigation is underway.

Sounderrajan had joined the party after the recent elections to the local urban body.

This comes a day after MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated his party's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in Delhi.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied the DMK chief as he inaugurated his party's new office.

On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the latter's office.

Stalin also visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils.

He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island nation. Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to PM Modi.

He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:50 PM IST