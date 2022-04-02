Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates his party's new office ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in Delhi in presence of Sonia Gandhi

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurated his party's new office ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in Delhi. Stalin was also accompanied by Congress's interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Stalin inaugurated the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) new office in the national capital at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg today.

The inauguration of DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' is going to be a grand ceremony. The party has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders to the inauguration ceremony.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM is on a three day visit in Delhi. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday.

Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, visited Rajkiya Kanya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar.

The officials briefed Stalin about the new education board, Desh bhakti curriculum, happiness curriculum and the entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, 'Business Blasters' introduced in the schools and overall changes in the education system under the AAP government.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 04:59 PM IST