Tamil Nadu: Rash driver seeks bail, Madras HC asks him to serve as 'ward boy' in trauma centre for 30 days

Chennai: A youth caught for rash driving and endangering safety or road users during an illegal bike racing has been granted bail by the Madras High Court on one condition – he has to serve as a ‘ward boy’ in the trauma care centre of the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai for 30 days and pen a one-page note on his experience daily!

The youth Praveen was directed by Justice G Jayachandran to report before the duty doctor at 8 am daily and assist the ward boys till noon daily. Upon completion of his ‘deployment’, the Hospital Dean must submit the daily reports penned by Praveen to the Metropolitan Magistrate at George Town.

“This court is not oblivious of the fact that recently youngsters are riding their vehicles rashly causing terror in the minds of the road users, particularly the senior citizens. The pillion riders too create panic in the minds of the public by using metal rods to cause fire sparkles. The riders do wheeling and other adventures too,” the judge said adding the petitioner must be made to understand the pain and agony of motor accident victims and hence he was being asked to serve in the trauma ward. Praveen was accused of driving rashly at night and endangering the safety of motorists in north Chennai.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:21 PM IST