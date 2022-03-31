Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi; seeks Centre's nod for providing humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

MK Stalin sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

Stalin gave a detailed memorandum on various issues, including those related to the economic crisis in the island nation, during his meeting with PM Modi.

Earlier in the morning, he also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Parliament.

Welcoming Stalin to Delhi, Gandhi went to meet him in the DMK office in Parliament and said she came to say 'Vanakkam' to him and will meet him again during his party office inauguration in the national capital on April 2. Stalin greeted her with a shawl.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is on a three-day visit to Delhi. Stalin will inaugurate the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) new office in the national capital at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on April 2.

During his visit, the DMK chief will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders.

The inauguration of DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' is going to be a grand ceremony. The party will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders at the inauguration ceremony.

With a strength of 24 MPs, DMK is the third-largest party in Lok Sabha.

Stalin recently returned from Dubai and said he brought investments worth over Rs 6,100 crore from UAE for the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:56 PM IST