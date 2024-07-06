Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Condemns Brutal Killing Of BSP State Chief K Armstrong In Chennai

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the tragic killing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief of the Tamil Nadu unit, stating that the state government will ensure culprits are brought to justice expeditiously.

K Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur in Chennai on July 5.

Taking to 'X', Gandhi wrote, "Deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing of Thiru Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and followers."

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the Government of Tamil Nadu, and… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2024

He emphasized that the Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the state government.

"Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the government of Tamil Nadu, and I am confident that the government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously," stated the Congress MP.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and the Congress are allies in the INDIA bloc.

Chennai Police Forms A Special Team To Investigate The Murder Of The BSP Leader

Meanwhile, the Chennai police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the murder of the BSP leader.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed grief over the incident and paid condolences to the family of the slain leader. Stalin said that the police had been ordered to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law.

Taking to 'X', CM Stalin wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," he added.

BSP Chief Mayawati Condemns The Gruesome Killing Of Party's Tamil Nadu Chief

BSP Chief Mayawati condemned the gruesome killing asking the state government to "punish the guilty."

"The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government must punish the guilty," Mayawati said in a post on X on Friday.