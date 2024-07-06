 Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Condemns Brutal Killing Of BSP State Chief K Armstrong In Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Condemns Brutal Killing Of BSP State Chief K Armstrong In Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Condemns Brutal Killing Of BSP State Chief K Armstrong In Chennai

K Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur in Chennai on July 5.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the tragic killing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief of the Tamil Nadu unit, stating that the state government will ensure culprits are brought to justice expeditiously.

K Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur in Chennai on July 5.

Taking to 'X', Gandhi wrote, "Deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing of Thiru Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and followers."

He emphasized that the Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the state government.

"Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the government of Tamil Nadu, and I am confident that the government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously," stated the Congress MP.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and the Congress are allies in the INDIA bloc.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu BSP President Armstrong Murder: 'Secured 8 Suspects So Far,' Says Chennai Police
article-image

Chennai Police Forms A Special Team To Investigate The Murder Of The BSP Leader

Meanwhile, the Chennai police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the murder of the BSP leader.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed grief over the incident and paid condolences to the family of the slain leader. Stalin said that the police had been ordered to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law.

Taking to 'X', CM Stalin wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Slain BSP Leader K Armstrong's Supporters Protest In Chennai, Demand CM M K Stalin's...
article-image

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," he added.

BSP Chief Mayawati Condemns The Gruesome Killing Of Party's Tamil Nadu Chief

BSP Chief Mayawati condemned the gruesome killing asking the state government to "punish the guilty."

"The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government must punish the guilty," Mayawati said in a post on X on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong Murder: Party Supremo Mayawati To Visit Chennai Tomorrow; Appeals...

Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong Murder: Party Supremo Mayawati To Visit Chennai Tomorrow; Appeals...

Assam Flood Situation Update: Over 24.50 Lakh People Affected, 30 Districts Battle Rising Waters;...

Assam Flood Situation Update: Over 24.50 Lakh People Affected, 30 Districts Battle Rising Waters;...

UP Viral Video: Bike-Borne Thieves Snatch Gold Chain Of Lady In Broad Day Light Causing Her To...

UP Viral Video: Bike-Borne Thieves Snatch Gold Chain Of Lady In Broad Day Light Causing Her To...

Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Condemns Brutal Killing Of BSP State Chief K Armstrong In...

Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Condemns Brutal Killing Of BSP State Chief K Armstrong In...

BJP Plans Mass Outreach In J&K Ahead Of Assembly Elections, JP Nadda To Lead Charge

BJP Plans Mass Outreach In J&K Ahead Of Assembly Elections, JP Nadda To Lead Charge