Tamil Nadu BSP President Armstrong Murder: 'Secured 8 Suspects So Far,' Says Chennai Police

Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong was killed on Friday evening |

Chennai Police on Saturday said that they have secured eight suspects so far in connection with the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president Armstrong.

Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, Asra Garg said, "In the murder case, we have secured 8 suspects so far. This is a preliminary investigation...Ten teams have been formed by us. We are on the job to bring the offenders to light. After the interrogation of these suspects, we will be able to find the motive behind the murder...Some sharp weapons have been used..."

Main Suspect In Hathras Tragedy Arrested

Meanwhile, Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect in the Hathras stampede that claimed 121 deaths, has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police, his Advocate AP Singh said in a video message.

Advocate AP Singh said, "Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him..."

"It was my promise that we will not use any anticipatory bail, will not file any application and will not go to any court, because what have we done? What is our crime? We told you that we would surrender Dev Prakash Madhukar, take him in front of the police, interrogate him, participate in the investigation, and take part in the inquiry," he further said.

However, no such information has been received from the police yet.

Earlier, Chennai Police formed 10 special teams to probe the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Hathras Victims

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning reached Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet with the families of the people affected by the July 2 stampede.

En route to Hathras, Gandhi also stopped in Aligarh and met with families of the victims of the tragedy that took place at a religious 'Satsang' event in Fulari village in which 121 people were killed.