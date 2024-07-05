UP: Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP, Visits Hathras Stampede Victims In Aligarh, Pledges Support And Parliamentary Action; VIDEO | X

Lucknow: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the victims of the Hathras accident on Friday, offering solace and pledging to raise the issue in Parliament.

Emotional scenes unfolded as family members hugged and cried in his presence. A girl who lost her mother in the accident sobbed uncontrollably, and Rahul Gandhi comforted her, saying, "Don't worry, we are with you. You all are my family. We will raise this issue in Parliament."

#WATCH | Hathras, Uttar Pradesh: After meeting the bereaved families of the Hathras Stampede accident, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi says, "A lot of families have been affected and many people have died... I dont want to politicise this. There have been…

Speaking to the media in Hathras, Rahul Gandhi urged the government to ensure that there is no negligence in disbursing the announced compensation. The police should take action against those responsible for the accident.

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) meets the families of the Hathras stampede victims in Aligarh.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/LQ6wTonyDe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2024

“I have assured the families of all support and has given them the commitment to justice”, he said adding: "I will help them in every possible way from my level.”

"It is a matter of grief that so many families have suffered, so many people lost their lives," he said. "I don't want to speak from a political prism, but there have been some lapses on part of the administration. There have been mistakes, which should be identified."

Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi met the victims of the Hathras stampede, in Aligarh. pic.twitter.com/8h2vh8aijO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on the ground, speaking with the victims' families. He shared their grief and shock, stating, "The victim's family is in grief. They are shocked. The victims clearly said that the accident happened due to the negligence of the administration."

During his visit, Gandhi personally interacted with the families of the victims. "They said that there was a lapse on the part of the administration. They said that the police arrangement that should have been made was not there. But they are grieving and are in shock. I am trying to understand their situation," he shared.

Rahul Gandhi departed from Delhi at 5:40 AM and arrived in Pilkhana village in Aligarh by 7 AM. He met the family of Manju Devi, who, along with her son, died in the accident. Rahul gathered information about the accident from their relatives.

In Pictures: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the victims of the Hathras stampede incident pic.twitter.com/RbkUEt07ku — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2024

Manju Devi's daughter told reporters: "Rahul sir consoled us and said that the party will help them." Rahul Gandhi spent an hour in Aligarh, meeting with three victim families before proceeding to Hathras, where he arrived at 9 AM. In Hathras, he met the families of four victims in Green Park and stayed for half an hour.

After meeting with the bereaved families, Rahul Gandhi described the incident as a "sad accident" and highlighted the suffering of many families. He criticized the administration for their lapses and called for prompt and adequate compensation for the victims. "I request the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to give compensation wholeheartedly. Compensation should be given as soon as possible. I have talked to the family members they need immediate help," he stated.

A family member recounted their conversation with Rahul Gandhi, explaining how the stampede occurred as people rushed to touch Baba's feet. "When my mother did not come home, we went to find her. There were bodies soaked in mud," the family member said. Rahul Gandhi asked who they believed was responsible, and they pointed to Baba as the culprit.

Following the Hathras accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras on July 3 to meet the victims and their families in the hospital. The first meeting of the judicial commission investigating the accident was held on Thursday. Commission chairman, retired judge Brijesh Srivastava, stated that the commission would soon visit Hathras to collect evidence.

The police have intensified their investigation into the accident. IG police Shalabh Mathur said that six associates of Bhole Baba alias Surajpal, all members of the organizing committee, have been arrested, including two women. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the absconding main organizer, Dev Prakash Madhukar.

Bhole Baba alias Surajpal's lawyer, AP Singh, said that Bhole Baba is not absconding. He is in UP only. He will come when the investigation team calls him.