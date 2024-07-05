Hathras Stampede: SIT Submits Report To CM Yogi Adityanath; Intensive Search Underway For Key Accused Devprakash Madhukar |

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on the tragic Hathras stampede at Bhole Baba's Satsang to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. The 15-page document, presented by DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh at the Chief Minister's official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, contains statements from 100 individuals.

Following the deadly stampede that claimed the lives of 121 people, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level investigation. The SIT, led by ADG Agra and the Aligarh Commissioner, included ADG Agra Zone Anupam Kulshrestha and Commissioner Chaitra V. The officials were initially instructed to submit their findings within 24 hours, but the deadline was extended due to the Chief Minister's site visit and ongoing relief and rescue operations.

The incident occurred during a Satsang organized by Baba Sakaar Hari in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Although the administration had approved the gathering for 80,000 people, over 250,000 attendees turned up. The stampede ensued as people tried to exit the venue after the event concluded.

With the report now submitted, attention shifts to the administration's response and the steps it will take in the coming days.

Intensive Search for Key Accused

In a parallel effort, Uttar Pradesh government agencies have launched intensive searches across the state and in neighboring Rajasthan and Haryana to trace the key accused in the Hathras stampede, Devprakash Madhukar.

Official sources indicated that the agencies, including the police, are also looking for preacher Suraj Pal, alias Narayan Sakar Hari, alias Bhole Baba, for questioning in connection with the case.

Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' (chief organizer) of the Satsang, is the only named accused in the FIR. Although Suraj Pal was not mentioned as an accused, several unidentified organizers were also booked. Six suspects have been arrested so far.

"No one has been given a clean chit. The investigation is ongoing, and government agencies are searching for the main accused who is absconding. The agencies are also looking for the preacher to question him," a senior government official stated.

"The teams have visited parts of western Uttar Pradesh and the eastern-most districts of the state as part of the search operation. They are also looking in states like Rajasthan and Haryana," the official added.

The Hathras stampede on July 2, which primarily claimed the lives of women, is one of the worst tragedies in recent years. The submission of the SIT report marks a critical step in addressing the administrative lapses and ensuring accountability for the incident.