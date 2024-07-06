Tamil Nadu: Slain BSP leader K Armstrong's Supporters Protest In Chennai, Demand CM M K Stalin's Resignation; Visuals Surface

Chennai: Supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary here raising slogans, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

The protesters said they did not have faith in the Tamil Nadu government and have demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder. They have also sought the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Scenes outside the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai where supporters of murdered BSP state chief Armstrong are staging a road roko protest to condemn the DMK govt and police. They demand a CBI probe and also allege that Dalit leaders are not safe in the state. pic.twitter.com/jCG8b4Kqde — Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) July 6, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters block a road in Chennai as they protest against the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president Armstrong



They are demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6… https://t.co/gXaM31gUBL pic.twitter.com/FkMwCbryyY — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Heavy police force have been deployed at the hospital premises with senior police officers also present.

About The Attack On BSP Leader K Armstrong

K Amrstrong was hacked to death by a mob of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening. His body was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.

Yesterday, shops and business establishments in the vicinity downed their shutters, and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses suspended their services.

The Chennai police have deployed heavy security outside the hospital. The police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the case.

Statement Of Additional Commissioner Of Police (Law & Order), North Chennai

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, Asra Garg said, "In the murder case, we have secured 8 suspects so far. This is a preliminary investigation...Ten teams have been formed by us. We are on the job to bring the offenders to light. After the interrogation of these suspects, we will be able to find the motive behind the murder...Some sharp weapons have been used..."

BSP Chief Mayawati Condemns The Gruesome Killing Of Tamil Nadu Party President

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati has condemned the gruesome killing of the party's Tamil Nadu president, asking the state government to "punish the guilty."

"The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty," Mayawati said in a post on X on Friday.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also took to social media to slam the ruling DMK party over the death of BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong and said that if such a leader is assassinated, then what is the point of criticizing the law and order in the state?