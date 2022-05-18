Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin flags off vessel carrying essential supplies to Sri Lanka from Chennai Port

In view of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin today flagged off another vessel carrying essential supplies to the crisis-hit neighbouring island nation from Chennai, ANI reported.

On Sunday (May 15), Tamil Nadu said that it is sending as many as 137 types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores to Sri Lanka.

The supplies were inspected by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health secretary Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to ANI, the health minister said, “The Health Department will provide 137 types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores to Sri Lanka in a couple of days.”

Earlier on April 29, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Central government to permit the state government to send essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products and medicines to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Reportedly, in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31, Stalin discussed the economic condition of Sri Lanka and proposed to send relief materials including food and medicines from the state.

Sri Lanka now increasingly depends on its northern neighbour for basic stuff like fuel, medicine, and food items. The country has already been extended credit lines and currency swaps worth over $3 billion by India.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:43 PM IST