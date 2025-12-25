 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles Loss Of 9 Lives In Cuddalore Road Accident, Announces ₹3 Lakh Compensation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the death of nine people in a road accident near Eluthur village in Cuddalore district on the Trichy–Chennai National Highway. He announced ₹3 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to those critically injured from the CM’s Public Relief Fund, and directed special medical care for the injured.

Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of nine people in a road accident near Eluthur village in Cuddalore district on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh each to those critically injured and undergoing treatment in hospitals. This assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Letter

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the nine people who died in this accident and their relatives, and have also decided to provide three lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased and one lakh rupees each to those who are seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, "CM wrote in the letter.

"I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news that nine people, including five men and four women, who were travelling in both cars, lost their lives in the accident that occurred at around 7.30 pm today near Eluthur village on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, Thittakudi taluk, Cuddalore district," reads the letter.

In an official letter, CM Stalin further directed that special medical care be provided to the four individuals, including two children, who sustained severe injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at government hospitals.

