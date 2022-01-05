e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin announces complete lockdown on Sunday, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on weekdays

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Thursday and a complete lockdown on Sunday in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases.

No physical classes will be allowed for students of Classes 1 to 9. Creches, kindergarten classes, and play schools will not be allowed to function, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

However, physical classes for students of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th will be allowed.

During the complete lockdown on Sunday, essential services like medical shops, distribution of milk, newspapers, fuel pumps, ATM, freight transport will be allowed.

e-commerce services will not be allowed during lockdown while restaurants will be allowed to provide food delivery services and takeaways from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For reaching the airport, railway and bus stations, people will have to show valid tickets for the journey during night curfew from Thursday and during complete lockdown on Sunday.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
