Tamil Nadu: CBI launches investigation in deaths of elephants, poaching in forests

The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into alleged poaching and killing of elephants in the forests of Tamil Nadu. This is an old issue raised by wildlife activists over the years.

In February, this year, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had asked the CBI to probe the larger connections of middlemen, poachers and the kingpins in these killings on the basis of a report submitted by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), read a Hindustan Times report.

On January 5, 2021, CBI had lodged three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by local police – into the death of an Indian elephant (Elephas Maximus) at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Hasanur (Tamil Nadu) in December 19, 2020; death of another male elephant in April 2014 in Udumalpet Forest Range (Anamalai Tiger Reserve) and the killing of another elephant at Boluvampatti Forest Range (Coimbatore) on January 5 this year.

In the last few years, elephants have been electrocuted or killed by poachers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.