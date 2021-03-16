Chhattisgarh: Despite warning, duo ventures in forested area, wild elephant kills one

Raipur: Human-elephant conflict has claimed one more life in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. This time, an 18-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in a forested area of Raigarh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in the morning hours near Behramar village under Chhal forest range, where the victim Rakesh Rathiya and his friend had gone to collect Mahua fruits, the official said.

While his friend managed to escape and save his life, the tusker caught hold of Rathiya and threw him on the ground with its trunk, killing him on the spot, he said.

On being alerted about the incident, police and forest personnel reached the spot and sent his body for post- mortem.