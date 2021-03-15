Chhattisgarh: Minor borrows money for ‘Free Fire’ game, killed for payment default





During the investigation when police interrogated Chaman, he accepted his involvement in the crime, the SHO said.



SHO Dubey said the minor was addicted to the online mobile game ‘Free Fire’ and took a loan of Rs 75,000 from his friend Chaman Dubey and was continuously refusing to repay.



On February 10, on the issue of repayment of the money a heated argument occurred which turned into a bloody fight, finally Chaman killed the boy in rage with stone in the forest and escaped from the crime spot, the SHO said.



Meanwhile, to confuse the police during the investigation, he continuously sent ransom messages on his mobile and deceased’s grandfather phone. He helped the family in lodging the complaint.



However, during the investigation he failed to give satisfactory answers and during the interrogation, he accepted his role in the offence.