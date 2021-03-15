Chhattisgarh: Minor borrows money for ‘Free Fire’ game, killed for payment default

A minor boy in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, who was addicted to the mobile game ‘Free Fire’ was allegedly killed for not repaying the loan he took to play the game.
Police have recovered the mutilated body of a minor boy from the jungle of Bharrikhar, three kilometers away from his village Unchhbhitti, Sarangarh Block, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The minor was missing from his home for the last four days.
Sarangarh Police Station in-charge GS Dubey said, police have lodged FIR on the complaint of the family members of the deceased Laxendra Khunte (17) and arrested Chaman Dubey (25) who was also friend of the deceased in the connection.
The boy was missing from his home since February 10, 2021 and his body was recovered on Sunday, then-after from the deceased phone several messages of ransom were received on Chaman’s and deceased grandfather’s phone demanding Rs 5 lakh.
During the investigation when police interrogated Chaman, he accepted his involvement in the crime, the SHO said.
SHO Dubey said the minor was addicted to the online mobile game ‘Free Fire’ and took a loan of Rs 75,000 from his friend Chaman Dubey and was continuously refusing to repay.
On February 10, on the issue of repayment of the money a heated argument occurred which turned into a bloody fight, finally Chaman killed the boy in rage with stone in the forest and escaped from the crime spot, the SHO said.
Meanwhile, to confuse the police during the investigation, he continuously sent ransom messages on his mobile and deceased’s grandfather phone. He helped the family in lodging the complaint.
However, during the investigation he failed to give satisfactory answers and during the interrogation, he accepted his role in the offence.