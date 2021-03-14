Chhattisgarh: Deputy ranger’s body found in mysterious condition in Korba district

Raipur: Police have recovered the body of a deputy ranger posted in Kathghora forest division of Korba district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Kathghora Police Station in-charge said, on the information of passers, police recovered the body in mysterious condition from Raipur-Bilaspur road, about one and a half kilometers away from the deceased official's residence.

The man was identified as Deputy Ranger Kanchram Patle (58). He was on duty on Saturday night and had gone out in the night while speaking to someone on the phone, said the TI and in the morning his dead body was found but his mobile is still missing.

Prima-facie, the answer provided by the deceased’s wife and in-laws has created some suspicion. However, police have lodged an FIR in the case and are probing it, the SHO said.