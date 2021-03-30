Chhattisgarh: Elephant calf found dead; tall claims of effective conservation plan under scanner

Raipur: Chhattisgarh which witnessed, death of 157 wild elephants from 2001- June 2020 has witnessed death of one more baby elephant in the forest circles of Dharamjaigarh of Raigarh district.

"On the information from villagers, the forest department team has recovered a body of an elephant calf in the forest circles of Dharamjaigarh lying in mysterious condition, close to Chhapra Dhand village," said the forest officials on Tuesday.

The body has been recovered and sent for an autopsy, final comment on the death can be made only after the postmortem report gets tabled, the forest official added.

However, despite claims of providing safe passage and creation of special elephant reserve for the wild elephants, the man-elephant conflict has been not going down in Chhattisgarh.

State Government data reflects between 2013-18, around 250 people have lost their lives in man-elephant conflict. Meanwhile, the state also holds a record of death of 100 elephants in the period. "Man-Elephant conflict continuously increased, and people are upset," forest activist from Surguja region of Chhattisgarh Gangabhai said.