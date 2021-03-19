'Who is the animal here': Twitter asks after video of people chasing an elephant goes viral

Once again a video of animal cruelty has shocked the Internet. Recently, Sudha Ramen of the Indian Forest Service took to Twitter to share a video of an elephant being chased by a crowd.
In the video, perhaps shot by a local, one can see the elephant running away as a huge crowd chases it while shouting at it. Dejected at the sight, Ramen wrote, "No words!! Wondering who is the animal here."
Advising people about how to deal with such a situation calmly, she tweeted in a thread, "Unlike humans, animals don't limit or know their boundaries. When it comes to elephants, the memories of passage are carried across generations. People living near forest areas or near the corridors should not panic, as this could trigger the animal. They too have the right to passage."
Ramen continued, "Across India, the forest department has been working hard to address this issue. Let me tell you, each case is different and there is no 'one-solution'. Anthropogenic pressure is mounting up over d forests & wildlife, so the animals are equally the same stress. Awareness is d key."
Speaking about the efforts given by the Forest Departments, Ramen wrote, "People who are really concerned give efforts to understand d problem& d works done by the FDs to mitigate this issue. We appreciate such genuine concerns& not others who always point fingers. For many this is just social media, for us this is our profession& we work with passion."
Concluding, she wrote, "The reason for sharing these videos is to educate ourselves about such issues and to know how we have to behave in such cases. People who understand this will stay aware and will also educate others around."
Twitterati was appalled upon looking at such an insensitive deed. Several people shared the video to express their sympathy for the elephant.
Here's the public reaction. Have a look.
