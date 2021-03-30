Chhattisgarh: Night curfew imposed in 10 districts amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Raipur: Covid-19 cases are continuously rising in Chhattisgarh and has reached an alarming level. Meanwhile, the government has announced night curfew in 10 districts from Tuesday.

After the Chhattisgarh Health Department indicated a surge in Covid-19 cases, one after another 10 district collectors have declared curfew in their respective districts from Tuesday night.

District Collector Raipur, Bharti Dasan mentioned in her order as the Covid-19 infection cases are continuously increasing, to curb the rate night curfew will be in force in the district from 9 pm to 6 am.

During the period, except for essential services all other shops and business entities will remain closed. However, restaurants are permitted to have indoor dining up to 10.00 pm in the night. Meanwhile, take-home food delivery will be up to 11.30 pm, the order said.

Similarly, Collectors of Sarguja, Ambikapur, Surajpur have fixed the time for the night curfew to be from 8 pm to 6 am. Moreover, District Collectors of Durg, Bastar, Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Koriya, and Sukma have also declared night curfew in their respective districts from Tuesday and will remain effective till next orders.

Meanwhile, on the issue of Covid-19 explosion in the state, Health Minister TS Singh Deo expressed his concern and appealed to the public to follow Covid guidelines.

The opposition has rights to pull the government on its wrong works, but Covid-19 cases are the issue of the society, TS said.

Thus, I appeal to the opposition, instead of criticizing the government, help the people in the fight against Corona, the Health Minister said.

He also indicated that the government may think of a lockdown in the state if the situation deteriorates further.

However, on the issue of Covid-19 explosion, the main opposition party BJP criticized the government and said in its press release that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and others got infected in the state due to the carelessness of the government. It allowed organisation of cricket matches, breaching all Covid guidelines, BJP alleged.