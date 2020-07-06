Tamil Nadu board result 2020: Class 12 results likely to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in, check here for details

Tamil Nadu State Education Board is expected to release the class 12 results soon. As per the report by India TV, the results are likely to be declared by today or tomorrow.
Students can check their results online at tn.gov.in/schedu/ or tnresults.nic.in.
Steps to check the result:
Go to tn.gov.in/schedu/ or tnresults.nic.in.
Click on the link saying 'HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results'
Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Print the result or keep an e-copy for future use
Generally, the results of the annual examination are declared in the month of May. However, this year, the declaration of TN class 12 results was postponed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and followed lockdown.
