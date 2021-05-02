Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: FIR against cadres of political party in T-Nagar for victory celebration, inspector suspended

Chennai: The Election Commission (EC) said that an FIR has been filed in Tenyampet police station in T-Nagar district against cadres of a political party who had burst crackers near their party headquarters on Sunday. Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said the instructions were issued to the Chief Secretaries and DGPs and an advisory to the heads of the political parties to stop the victory processions.

"One FIR has been filed in Tenyampet police station in T-Nagar district, Greater Chennai against cadres of a political party who had burst crackers near their party headquarters. The inspector of Teynampet PS has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty," CEC said.

In view of a surge in COVID-19 infections, the EC earlier today wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories and heads of political parties to prohibit the victory celebrations where the counting of votes is underway and demanded strict compliance of directions.