Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Amit Shah terms DMK-Congress alliance as 'dynastic and corrupt'

Tamil Nadu's development is possible only if the 'dynastic and corrupt' alliance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress is defeated, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Speaking to media during a roadshow in Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, Shah said the development journey that started under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership can only fulfil MGR and Jayalalithaa's dreams about the state.

"State's development is possible only if we defeat dynastic and corrupt DMK-Congress. Only the development journey started under PM's leadership can make Tamil Nadu of MGR and Jayalalithaa's dreams. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam did good work," he said.

He also appealed to the people of the state to vote for the 'double engine' government of BJP and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

Elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.