Tamil Nadu: Around 60 injured during Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai

Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said had around 60 injured people, 20 were a little serious; he added that all arrangements were made to ensure the safety of participants as well as spectators.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Jallikattu | Photo: PTI
Madurai: As many as 60 people were hurt and 20 suffered serious injuries in a Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai distrcit, said official on Monday.

"Yesterday, we had around 60 injured people, 20 were a little serious and were referred to Rajaji Hospital. 40 others with minor injuries were given first aid. There has been no casualty," said Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar.

Sekhar though added that all arrangements were made to ensure the safety of participants as well as spectators.

Another official said though said that the 20 injured critically were sent to Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital while the rest of them were being treated at Avaniyapuram.

article-image

Jallikattu event continued till 4 in the evening

Despite the incident, the ongoing Jallikattu event continued till 4 pm, yesterday, the official added.

"We expect no injuries. If injuries happen, we want to ensure that they are given the best medical care. So, all arrangements are in place. We expect smooth conduct of Jallikattu," the Madurai Collector had earlier said.

Jallikattu began on Sunday coinciding with Pongal

Also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', Jallikattu started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

The event coincides with the Pongal celebrations and is stated on the day of Mattu Pongal. It is a local bull-taming sport where a participant is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off.

Further Jallikattu events are scheduled to be held in Palamedu and Alanganallur on Monday and Tuesday. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in a Jallikattu event.

article-image

