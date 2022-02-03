Tamil Nadu: 5th casualty of month due to elephants, forest dept on high alert

The forest department of Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri area bordering Karnataka is on a high alert after wild elephants trampled a man to death, the fifth such casualty this month.

Forest officials said a red alert has been issued in the villages of Lakshmipuram, Narapannati, Ratnagiri, and Satnakkal as 10 elephants are said to be present in the area.

Residents have been alerted not to go out at night.

Denkanaikottai forest range officials said that the elephants are also damaging the crops and villagers have complained that 100 kg of ragi crops have been destroyed by wild elephants.

The Krishnagiri district collector has already conducted a meeting with forest, revenue, and police officials to find a solution as the villagers who are mainly into cattle rearing will have to go to the forest areas.

Chinappa, the fifth victim, had gone into the forest area with his cattle on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ Watch video: Trained forest staff rescues snake from human habitations in Kerala

When he did not return home till late evening on Tuesday, the family alerted the police who in turn sent messages to the forest department.

Department officials conducted a search inside the Denkanaikottai forest and found the body on Wednesday morning.

Krishnagiri-based cattle farmer and social activist, M. Mukundaraj while speaking to IANS said: "Elephants are creating menace in the area and five people have already lost their lives since the beginning of the new year. This has to be curtailed and people have to be properly given awareness on not to venture into forest areas even for grazing the cattle. Secondly, the forest department must ensure that the elephants are driven away deep into the forest and must prevent them from venturing into the human settlements. The forest department has all the facilities and they have to manage this properly."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:34 PM IST