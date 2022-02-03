Watch video: Trained forest staff rescues snake from human habitations in Kerala

In a recent video went viral, we could see a trained female forest staff rescuing a snake from human habitations. The incident came from Kerala's Kattakada area.

The video of the brave lady who fearlessly took to control the snake scare amid locals was shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter. "A brave Forest staff Roshini rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. Women force in Forest depts across the country is growing up in good numbers," read the video caption. However, the video was originally uploaded by an Independent journalist.

According to onmanorama.com, Roshni G.S, a 33 year old beat forest officer at Paruthippally range under the Kallar Eco-Tourism, was among those who cleared the ‘evaluation and assessment’ of the snake conservation programme.

“I was never scared of snakes. It was very interesting to handle a cobra during the training. The training taught me of the scientific methods of handling snakes without hurting it. Usually, a good number of snakes rescued by snake-catchers die soon after they are released into the forest. That is because they suffer injuries during the catch. Snake-catchers too suffer fatal injuries due to improper handling,” Roshni was quoted in the report.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:47 AM IST