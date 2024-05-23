 Tami Nadu Tragedy: Security Guard Trampled To Death By Elephant In Coimbatore's Bharathiar University Campus
HomeIndiaTami Nadu Tragedy: Security Guard Trampled To Death By Elephant In Coimbatore's Bharathiar University Campus

Bharathiar University shares borders with a dense forest area and wild elephants often reach the outskirts of the campus.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
security guard of Bharathiar University campus Shanmughan | | IANS

Chennai, May 23: In a shocking incident, a security guard was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside the Bharathiar University campus in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The deceased was identified as Shanmughan.

Police said a group of wild elephants entered the Bharathiar University campus on Thursday morning. Forest personnel on being informed reached the spot and drove the wild elephants out of the campus.

Due to the synchronized elephant survey that started on Thursday, the forest staff left the spot soon. After some time two wild elephants again entered the campus and the security personnel tried to drive them out. However, one of the elephants turned around and attacked the security guard who died on the spot.

Bharathiar University shares borders with a dense forest area and wild elephants often reach the outskirts of the campus. Forest department officials reached the spot and the body of Shanmugan was transferred to the Coimbatore Government Medical College hospital for post-mortem and further proceedings.

