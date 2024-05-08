 Kerala Tragedy: Mathrubhumi TV Video Journalist Trampled To Death While Filming Wild Elephants In Palakkad
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Palakkad: In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a video journalist while filming a pack of wild elephants crossing a water body was attacked and despite being taken to the hospital, he passed away.

How The Incident Unfolded

AV Mukesh (34) who was working with Mathrubhumi TV news channel, on Wednesday went to shoot a pack of elephants spotted in the forest area of Kottekkad in Palakkad. While shooting the elephants, AV Mukesh is reported to have tripped and fallen. On seeing this, an agitated elephant attacked him. Even though he was later shifted to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved.

Condolence Offered By Minister For Forests & Wildlife Protection, Kerala

Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection, AK Saseendran expressed shock at the demise of the young video journalist.

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident. The forest department staff on hearing about the incident did their best to save him,” said AK Saseendran.

AV Mukesh had been working for the Delhi bureau of the TV channel for a long time and it was only last year that he was transferred to the Palakkad bureau.

