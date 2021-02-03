Tale of leopard & a dog in a toilet

Bengaluru

In a situation where adversity can make strange bedfellows, a stray dog and a ferocious leopard ‘shared a toilet’ for over 7 hours in Bilinele village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka Wedne­s­day. According to locals who were quoted in the media, the leopard seems to have chased a stray dog hoping to make a good meal of it. But the dog made a quick dash to a toilet nearby and the leopard too followed. Once in the toilet, the leopard had a change in plan and occupied a corner for a nap. The dog was at the other end of the toilet, keeping a frightened vigil.

Around 7 am, the lady of the house wanted to use the toilet and, to her shock, found that the toilet was already occupied by the two animals. She quickly bolted the door and alerted the police. For the next 7 hours, the animals were shut inside the toilet which is separate from the main house. A huge crowd gathered around the toilet, giving authorities a hard time.

Officials arrived with a tra­n­quiliser gun and a massive cage. Forest officials summoned a JCB and decided to remove the asbestos sheet roof of the toilet to try and tranquilise the leopard. However, the leopard managed to leap through the roof and made a quick dash to the nearby forest. After some persuasion, the dog was rescued unharmed.