Tajinder Bagga tells Maha govt to ‘use rapists instead of monkeys’ for COVID-19 vaccine research

The Maharashtra government has granted permission to capture 30 rhesus monkeys for COVID-19 vaccine research at the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), reported PTI.

'Rhesus macaques' or rhesus monkeys which are widely used in medical research are found in south and east Asia.

The permission was granted on the condition that the monkeys will be captured by experienced personnel, handled skilfully and safely, will not be injured and the project will not be used for commercial purposes.

India's single day spike in COVID-19 cases inched towards 10,000 on Sunday, a Health Ministry data revealed. At least 287 people died in the last 24 hours due to the disease. A total of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases in a single day have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,46,628. And with this India surpassed Spain to become the fifth worst pandemic hit country globally.

