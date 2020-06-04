BJP leader Tajinder Bagga demands action against The Quint for newsletter on 'Black Lives Matter'

Several media outlets have been reporting on the death of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody. The act of police brutality sparked an outrage across the world with many demanding justice under ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Celebrities, including the ones in India participated in the same, sharing black squares on ‘Blackout Tuesday’. The solidarity however didn’t go well with a section of Indians who called them out for taking a stand on racism miles away and ignoring the atrocities back home.

Journalists also opined and questioned as to why the scale of outrage is not heavily visible when it comes to police brutality in India, as seen during the CAA protests and migrant crisis. The Quint, in its newsletter weighed in and mirrored the situation, asking “What will it take to introspect and bring justice home?”

However, acting upon it BJP leader Tajinder Bagga took to Twitter, urging the Uttar Pradesh police to take action against the outlet, for “sending bulk mails and inciting violence.”

He wrote, “Quint wants US type Violence in India and they are sending bulk email to public to organise this. Quint office is in UP, @Uppolice should imidiate take action and arrest Sharbori Purkayastha #DeshdrohiQuint”