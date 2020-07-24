Fact Check: Kapil Mishra claims Taj Mahal is actually Tejo Mahalaya? Why evidence says claim is wrong

Was the Taj Mahal once a Hindu Temple? For many years now, some have opined that one of the seven wonders of the world had begun as temple before it became a mausoleum for Mumtaz Mahal.

Several political and religious leaders have in the past claimed that Tejo Mahalaya had existed prior to the creation of the 17th century tomb, with BJP leader Vinay Katiyar opining in 2017 that it had housed a Shivling. Before him, fellow party leader Lakshmikant Bajpayee had also made a similar claim. There have also been court petitions, with lawyers wanting Hindu devotees to be allowed to perform 'aarti' and 'darshan' on the premises.

On Friday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has in the past made headlines for his controversial comments, brought back the Tejo Mahalaya speculation, citing "scientific evidence".

"All scientific evidences prove that Taj Mahal is Tejo Mahalaya, ancient Hindu vedic temple For 300 years the world was fooled to believe that Taj Mahal was built by the Shahjahan," he wrote.

Mishra also shared an image of the Taj Mahal, dissecting its architecture to support his post.