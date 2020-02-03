From questioning Rahul's parentage to Tejo Mahal: Five times BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde courted controversy

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde is in the news again for the wrong reasons, this time for attacking Mahatma Gandhi and calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama". He also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India.

"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha. Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde said in his statement.