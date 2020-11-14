Taiwan government holds Diwali celebrations

On the occasion of Diwali, the Taiwan government held a celebration at the Taipei Guest House on Friday.
Taiwan's foreign minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu and the Director-General of India-TaipeiAssociation (India's de facto envoy) Gourangalal Das shared the stage during the Diwali event.
Addressing India as "dear Asian Neighbour", Jaushieh Joseph Wu said "Diwali is a festival that represents many things, including the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. In these difficult times, we take inspiration from Diwali as we work to combat the pandemic and return life to normal."
In addition to the celebration, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen wished Indians on Twitter and also shared a video of the celebration held in Taiwan.