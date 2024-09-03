Swati Maliwal Posts 'Draupadi Vastraharan' Image Day After Kejriwal-Aide Bibhav Kumar Gets Bail

AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal (left) and Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar | X

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday (September 3) posted an image of 'Draupadi vastraharan' from Mahabharata on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). She made the post a day after Bibhav Kumar, the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India. Maliwal has accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her.

The 'Draupadi vastraharan' incident from the epic Mahabharata is about dishonouring of Draupadi, the Pandava queen in front of a full Kaurava durbar. Mahabharata says that as Draupadi was being disrobed in full view of the court, it was divine intervention from Lord Sri Krishna that saved the Pandava queen's honour.

Maliwal's has not written anything in the post containing the vastraharan image.

Bibhav Kumar bail

Kumar was arrested following Maliwal's complaint against him on May 14. He was in police custody for 100 days. Bibhav Kumar has denied the allegations of assault against him.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Kumar saying 'bail is norm, jail is exception'. It also said that injuries Swati Maliwal has claimed to have sustained due to the alleged assault 'are simple'.

"Petitioner is in custody for 100 days. Chargesheet filed. Injuries are simple. It's a case for bail, you should not oppose. You can't keep a person in jail in such case," the top court told the lawyer representing Delhi Police.

The Supreme Court bench also asked a trial court to finish examination of important and vulnerable witnesses in the case within three months.

Kumar may have got bail but the court has restricted him from assuming any post associated with Delhi CM office. He also can't enter the chief minister's office till all witnesses are examined. He is also barred from speaking to media.

Maliwal did not make any post on X immediately after Kumar's bail. The Draupadi vastraharan post is the first one.