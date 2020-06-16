Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin alleges foul play in actor's death - Who is BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu?

But this brings forth a second question -- who is Neeraj Bablu?

The BJP MLA from Bihar's Chhatapur is Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin. He has been a part of the Bihar Legislative Assembly for several years, winning polls in 2005, 2010 and 2015.

He was one of the MLAs who rebelled against the Janata Dal (United) and Nitish Kumar in 2014, and later shifted to the BJP alongiside other rebel leaders.

In 2016 he had been one of the 15 accused individuals who were booked for a double murder in Bihar's Supaul district. The deceased -- both residents of Supaul had been found in a canal a week after they went missing.