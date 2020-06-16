Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin alleges foul play in actor's death - Who is BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu?

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, leaving friends, family members and fans shocked. According to the Mumbai Police Rajput appears to have committed suicide, and reports suggest that foul play has been ruled out.
His family however is not convinced. On Tuesday, Rajput's cousin Neeraj Bablu who is also a BJP MLA alleged that the family believes there is a "conspiracy" and suggested that people from the entertainment industry were part of the aforementioned conspiracy. He also lauded the Maharashtra government for ordering a probe.
But this brings forth a second question -- who is Neeraj Bablu?
The BJP MLA from Bihar's Chhatapur is Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin. He has been a part of the Bihar Legislative Assembly for several years, winning polls in 2005, 2010 and 2015.
He was one of the MLAs who rebelled against the Janata Dal (United) and Nitish Kumar in 2014, and later shifted to the BJP alongiside other rebel leaders.
In 2016 he had been one of the 15 accused individuals who were booked for a double murder in Bihar's Supaul district. The deceased -- both residents of Supaul had been found in a canal a week after they went missing.
In recent days, there have been comments from several quarters that imply that Rajput's state of mind had been influenced by the reactions and behaviour of the film fraternity.
Addressing the same Maharashtrs Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted on Monday evening that while the post mortem report stated that the actor had "committed suicide by hanging himself" the Mumbai police would look into other aspects.
"There are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," he had written.
