Bihar BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh alleges foul play in actor's death

BJP MLA from Chhatapur constituency in Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh has alleged foul play in the actor's death. He also thanked the Maharashtra Government for ordering of whether Sushant suffered from clinical depression due to professional rivalry.

"There was a pressure which built upon him. There is a conspiracy behind this and so he has taken this extreme step. I thank the Maharashtra Government for giving the order for an investigation. There was no financial angle (sic)," Neeraj Bablu told India Today.

Earlier, Sushant's maternal uncle RC Singh said that they don't think Sushant committed suicide but was "murdered" and police must investigate. "We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," RC Singh told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter and said that though the post-mortem report has confirmed that Sushant committed suicide, the depression angle too will be probed. "While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," tweeted Deshmukh.