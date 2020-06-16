Bihar BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh alleges foul play in actor's death

BJP MLA from Chhatapur constituency in Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh has alleged foul play in the actor's death. He also thanked the Maharashtra Government for ordering of whether Sushant suffered from clinical depression due to professional rivalry.
"There was a pressure which built upon him. There is a conspiracy behind this and so he has taken this extreme step. I thank the Maharashtra Government for giving the order for an investigation. There was no financial angle (sic)," Neeraj Bablu told India Today.
Earlier, Sushant's maternal uncle RC Singh said that they don't think Sushant committed suicide but was "murdered" and police must investigate. "We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," RC Singh told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter and said that though the post-mortem report has confirmed that Sushant committed suicide, the depression angle too will be probed. "While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," tweeted Deshmukh.
After Sushant's death, many from within the industry have spoken about the "cruel and unforgiving" nature of the industry and those "ruling" it.
In the two-minute-long video, Kangana Ranaut said that the actor was never given enough credit for his outstanding performances in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'. Ranaut also slammed 'lapdog journalists' for writing blind items, alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput was 'psychotic, neurotic and an addict'. Kangana opined that "ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!"
Celebrity hairstylist-turned-director Sapna Bhavnani claimed that Rajput's battle with mental health was out in the open and yet the industry chose to look the other way. "It's no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend," she wrote on Twitter.
"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," wrote Shekhar Kapur.