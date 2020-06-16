Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande visits actor's Bandra residence to meet his family

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour. Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star. Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's postmortem was performed. Bollywood colleagues spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Tuesday visited his Mumbai residence. A day after the actor's funeral, Ankita and her family were spotted at Bandra, where they met Sushant's family.