Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande visits actor's Bandra residence to meet his family

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour. Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star. Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's postmortem was performed. Bollywood colleagues spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Tuesday visited his Mumbai residence. A day after the actor's funeral, Ankita and her family were spotted at Bandra, where they met Sushant's family.
For those uninitiated, Ankita and Sushant who met on the sets of the show Pavitra Rishta dated for seven years and were even supposed to get married. Such was the love that Sushant proposed to Ankita on National Television. However once Sushant forayed into Bollywood, things turned ugly and the couple decided to part ways.
Although Ankita has refrained from sharing any on social media, her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Parag Tyagi revealed that she is devasted. Taling to ETimes, Parag said, "All Pavitra Rishta actors were discussing and everyone is asking why? I spoke to Ankita (Lokhande). She is also devastated and everyone is speechless as to how this happened. She was devastated and is unable to believe the news."
Inputs from IANS.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)