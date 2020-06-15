Sushant Singh Rajput death: Congresswoman, journalist call out BJP IT Cell chief's tweets on mental illness

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya on Sunday tweeted the importance of mental health after Bollywood actor died by suicide.

“Mental illness is not often easy to identify and denial is usually the first response. It is everybody’s responsibility to help those suffering from depression. If you pick signs of mental illness, raise it with their family and friends and ensure medical intervention. Empathy helps,” he shared.

This tweet did not go down well with a few people, particularly journalist Karninka Kohli and Congress member Hashiba Amin.

In a thread, Kohli said, “Funny @amitmalviya is tweeting about mental illness. My panic attacks first started in 2018 when his team of goons at the BJP IT cell started trolling me for hours at a stretch every single day. I distinctly remember the first time it happened.”

Meanwhile, Amin shared how she was harassed by the BJP IT cells as well on her Twitter timeline.