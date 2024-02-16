Surat Police Launches India’s First AI Chatbot To Fight Growing Threat Of Cybercrime |

In a pioneering move to combat the growing threat of cybercrime, the Surat City Police has launched the nation's first AI-powered chatbot, aptly named "Surat Cyber Mitra." This innovative initiative aims to empower citizens with instant access to crucial information and guidance, protecting them from online fraud and empowering them to report suspicious activity.

"Precaution is caution," said Surat Cyber Crime ACP AP Gohil, while unveiling the chatbot. "Surat Cyber Mitra is a testament to our commitment to making Surat a cyber-safe city. Anyone in India can connect with the chatbot by simply sending 'Hi' to WhatsApp number 93285-23417."

Chatbot serves as an unmanned information hub

Operating 24/7, the chatbot serves as an unmanned information hub, providing citizens with comprehensive cyber security knowledge at their fingertips. In the unfortunate event of encountering cyber fraud, the chatbot offers immediate action steps and guides users through the complaint registration process.

But Surat Cyber Mitra's capabilities extend far beyond basic information. Users can report spam calls, emails, and links, access financial and social media fraud information and prevention tips, initiate social media fraud complaint procedures, learn about social media privacy settings, and even retrieve contact details of their local police station.

Chatbot offers its services in three languages

Catering to a diverse audience, the chatbot offers its services in three languages: Gujarati, Hindi, and English. This ensures accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to benefit from its valuable resources. This initiative is the latest addition to Surat's "Cyber Safe Surat" program, a comprehensive effort to combat the rise of cybercrime in the digital age. The program actively educates citizens about online threats through various campaigns, including the "CyberSAFE Surat" audiobook and the "Cyber Sanjeevni Rath" mobile outreach vehicle.

“The launch of Surat Cyber Mitra marks a significant milestone in India's fight against cybercrime” said ACP Gohil. “By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the Surat Police has placed a powerful tool in the hands of citizens, empowering them to navigate the digital landscape safely and confidently. This pioneering initiative serves as a model for other cities and states, demonstrating the potential of technology to create safer, more secure online communities.”