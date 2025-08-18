Tamil Nadu News: ED Seizes Property And Investment Documents From Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy’s House

ED seizes property and investment papers in raids at Minister Periyasamy’s residence | File Photo

Chennai: Two days after conducting extensive searches at the premises of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy and his legislator-son I P Senthil Kumar, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday said it had seized certain documents from their possession.

ED, Chennai has conducted search operations on 16/08/2025 at multiple locations in Dindigul and Chennai in Tamil Nadu linked to I. Periyasamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, his son I.P. Senthil Kumar, MLA, Palani Constituency and others under the PMLA, 2002 in… — ED (@dir_ed) August 18, 2025

ED’s Statement on Seizure

“ED, Chennai has conducted search operations on August 16, 2025 at multiple locations in Dindigul and Chennai in Tamil Nadu linked to I. Periyasamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, his son I.P. Senthil Kumar, MLA, Palani Constituency and others under the PMLA, 2002 in relation to disproportionate assets case. During the searches, documents relating to properties/ investments and digital devices were seized,” the agency said in a post on X.

Also Watch:

DMK Dismisses Raids as Intimidation

Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier said the DMK will not be intimidated by such “raids”.