 'CEC’s Press Meet Raises More Questions Than Answers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'CEC’s Press Meet Raises More Questions Than Answers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

'CEC’s Press Meet Raises More Questions Than Answers': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

The DMK leader argued the procedure for enquiry and two appeals, along with their timelines as contemplated under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, may exclude a huge number of voters in the forthcoming elections in Bihar.

N ChithraUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin | PTI

Chennai: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the press conference by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday raised more questions than providing answers to the issues highlighted by the opposition INDIA bloc.

“How can there be so many deletions of eligible voters when house-to-house enumeration was undertaken? The enrolment of new voters is abnormally low. Were these young voters enumerated? Has any database been compiled to show how many youngsters who turned 18 on the qualifying date were included,” Stalin posed on X.

The DMK leader argued the procedure for enquiry and two appeals, along with their timelines as contemplated under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, may exclude a huge number of voters in the forthcoming elections in Bihar. He wanted to know how is the ECI going to address this issue. “Will the ECI take these practical difficulties into account while conducting SIR in other States,” he asked pointing out on July 17, the INDIA bloc had requested the ECI to delete the names of deceased voters from the rolls by undertaking the exercise contemplated in its May 1 notification. He sought to know when this would be done.

Read Also
'Give Affidavit Or Apologise': Election Commission Rejects 'Vote Chori' Allegations, 7-Day Ultimatum...
article-image

“What prevents the ECI from enlisting Aadhaar as one of the acceptable documents to prove a voter’s claim? If ‘Fair Elections’ is truly the aim of the ECI, why can’t it be more transparent and voter-friendly,” he further asked.

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case