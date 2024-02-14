Surat Diamond Tycoon Govind Dholakia Nominated For Rajya Sabha In BJP's Latest List |

Surat: In a significant move highlighting the growing influence of the diamond industry in Surat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its latest list of Rajya Sabha candidates, featuring Govind Dholakia, the founder chairman of the renowned Surat-based Shree Ramkrishna Export (SRK). Alongside Dholakia, the list includes notable figures such as BJP National President JP Nadda, Mayank Nayak, and Dr. Jashvansinh Parmar, all nominated from Gujarat.

Dholakia's nomination marks a historic moment, as it's the first time the diamond industry in Surat has secured representation in the upper house of the parliament.

Govind Dholakia's journey

Govind Dholakia's journey from a humble background to becoming a stalwart in the diamond industry is nothing short of inspirational. Born on November 7, 1947, in the remote village of Dudhala, Gujarat, Dholakia's early years were marked by struggle and perseverance. At the age of 17, he embarked on a journey to Surat, known as the diamond capital of India, in pursuit of a better life. With determination as his guiding force, Dholakia began his career as a diamond cutter and polisher, operating from a modest 10x15 feet room that he rented for a mere Rs 45 per month.

Under the banner of Shree Ramkrishna (SRK), Dholakia ventured into the diamond trade, initially dealing with rough diamonds worth a meager Rs 500. Through hard work and astute business acumen, he gradually expanded his operations, establishing SRK as a prominent player in the global diamond market. Today, the company boasts a staggering worth of Rs 4,800 crore, with business offices spanning across major cities like New York, Dubai, Antwerp, and Hong Kong.

Dholakia's nomination for the Rajya Sabha

Dholakia's nomination for the Rajya Sabha comes as a testament to his exemplary contribution to the diamond industry and his philanthropic endeavors. Notably, he donated a substantial sum of Rs 11 crore towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, showcasing his commitment to social and cultural causes.

The inclusion of Dholakia in the BJP's list reflects the party's recognition of his expertise and leadership in the business sphere, as well as his potential to contribute to legislative deliberations on economic policies and industrial development.