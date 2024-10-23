Surat: Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Encourages Pursuit Of Lifelong Learning And Valuing Knowledge

Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin | FPJ

The narrow lanes and alleys of Zampa Bazaar in Surat are brimming with joy as around 80,000 Dawoodi Bohras from all over the world have gathered in Surat to celebrate the birthday of the 53rd Dai al-Mutlaq and leader of the community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. After the demise of his respected father and 52nd Dai al-Mutlaq, His Holiness Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, Syedna Saifuddin desired that he would celebrate his own birthday on the day of his father’s birth as a lasting tribute in his memory. This year is Syedna Burhanuddin’s 114th birth anniversary and 81st birthday of Syedna Saifuddin.

On the day of his birthday, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin delivered a sermon at Masjid al-Moazzam in Surat. During his sermon, Syedna Saifuddin emphasised the importance of valuing knowledge and the pursuit of lifelong learning.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin | FPJ

Referencing various instances and analogies, he urged the community to remain steadfast in their pursuit of learning, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

Syedna further highlighted that the quest for knowledge knows no bounds, encouraging individuals to seize opportunities for education at every stage of life.

On the eve of the birthday on October 22, Dawoodi Bohras dressed in their best attire participated in a celebratory procession at Zampa Bazar where the community has resided for centuries. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin observed the thematic procession from a stage built on the Devdi Mubarak, a lane of historical significance for the community where Syedna’s ancestral residence and the community’s centuries-old Aljamea tus Saifiyah Arabic Academy are located.

The occasion of Syedna’s birthday comes with the culmination of the annual educational seminar known as ‘Istifada Ilmiyyah’. Spread over two weeks and multiple phases, these educational sessions were attended in Surat by thousands of Dawoodi Bohra members from diverse professions & geographies.