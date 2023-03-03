Karnataka Hijab Ban: SC assures to constitute bench, hearing expected after Holi

Karnataka Hijab row: Supreme Court | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea to allow Muslim girls take examination beginning March 9 in Karnataka's government schools while wearing Hijab.



"I will create a bench," said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala when a woman lawyer sought an urgent hearing of the plea saying girls are on the verge of losing another academic year.

The case was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha urging the Court to consider listing the case so as to hear on the interim prayer by the students to appear for upcoming exams wearing hijab.

As per the bar and bench, The case was earlier mentioned on two occasions, January 23 and February 22.

Read Also Shiv Sena rift: Supreme Court hearing spills over to March 7

Initially the CJI said the case would be listed following the court's upcoming Holi break but the lawyer argued that the exams are after 5 days. The CJI questioned the lawyer, "You are coming on the last day," to which the lawyer replied, "It was mentioned twice and 10 days ago as well." then the CJI assured that the bench would be constituted for the hearing.

The tweet from Bar and Bench quoted, "CJI DY Chandrachud assures that a bench will be constituted to hear the Hijab case which deals with the Karnataka's ban on Muslim girl students wearing the hijab (headscarf) in college campuses Hearing likely during the #Holi break."

Hijab ban: CJI DY Chandrachud says will set up bench to hear plea in Supreme Court by Muslim students to appear for exams wearing hijab



report by @DebayonRoy #SupremeCourtOfIndia #SupremeCourt #hijab https://t.co/6zOxLrynje — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 3, 2023