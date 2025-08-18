 Supreme Court Refuses To Hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Plea Against UP Govt Decision To Merge 105 Primary Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Refuses To Hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Plea Against UP Govt Decision To Merge 105 Primary Schools

Supreme Court Refuses To Hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s Plea Against UP Govt Decision To Merge 105 Primary Schools

Sensing the disinclination of the Justice Datta-led Bench to entertain the writ petition filed directly before the apex court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Sanjay Singh, sought permission to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh challenging the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to pair and merge 105 government-run primary schools.

“Are you not trying to enforce rights under the Right to Education Act? If it is a statutory right, then it cannot be camouflaged as a writ petition under Article 32 (dealing with the enforcement of fundamental rights)! Let the Allahabad High Court decide the matter,” a Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih remarked at the very outset.

Sensing the disinclination of the Justice Datta-led Bench to entertain the writ petition filed directly before the apex court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Sanjay Singh, sought permission to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court.

Ultimately, the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Read Also
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Reaches Bihar's Aurangabad For Second Day Of Voter Adhikar Yatra; Video
article-image

Sanjay Singh’s writ petition contended that the decision to pair and merge 105 government-run primary schools, formalised through a government order on June 16 and a consequential list on June 24, was “arbitrary, unconstitutional, and legally impermissible”.

It added that the state government’s action has already “adversely impacted the educational access of numerous children across the state of Uttar Pradesh”.

According to the plea, the merger of schools with low enrolment into other institutions has forced children to travel longer distances without any provision for transportation or alternative facilities. This move violated the right to free and compulsory education guaranteed under Article 21A and reinforced through the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act), it contended.

Referring to Rule 4 of the Uttar Pradesh RTE Rules, 2011, the petition pointed out that primary schools must be located “within one kilometre of a child’s residence, particularly in habitations with a population of not less than 300 persons”.

Read Also
Apple Signs ₹1,000 Crore Office Lease in Bengaluru Amid Growing Manufacturing Role In India
article-image

“The state government cannot discharge its duty merely by showing that another school exists somewhere in the vicinity. If the school is beyond 1 km, it falls afoul of the Rule 4(1)(a) mandate unless the exceptions under Rule 4(2) are met -- which they are not,” the plea stated.

It further stated that any policy or executive action compelling children to travel unreasonable distances to attend school -- such as school closures, arbitrary mergers, or restructuring that increases the distance of schools from children's homes -- is prima facie unconstitutional and ultra vires the scheme of Article 21A and the RTE Act, 2009.

The petition cited the Mohini Jain vs. State of Karnataka case, where the Supreme Court held that the right to education flows from the right to life and dignity. This position was reaffirmed in Unnikrishnan, J.P. vs. State of Andhra Pradesh case, which declared free education up to age 14 a fundamental right, subject thereafter to the government’s economic capacity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case