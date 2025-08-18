 Apple Signs ₹1,000 Crore Office Lease in Bengaluru Amid Growing Manufacturing Role In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple Signs ₹1,000 Crore Office Lease in Bengaluru Amid Growing Manufacturing Role In India

Apple Signs ₹1,000 Crore Office Lease in Bengaluru Amid Growing Manufacturing Role In India

Apple has entered into a 10-year lease agreement for nearly 2.7 lakh sq ft of office space at Embassy Zenith, a property developed by Embassy Group. The total rental outlay for the lease is valued at over Rs. 1,000 crore, with a monthly rent of Rs. 6.31 crore.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Apple | Pixabay

Apple India has secured a significant long-term office lease in Bengaluru, marking one of its largest real estate commitments in the country to date.

The company has entered into a 10-year lease agreement for nearly 2.7 lakh sq ft of office space at Embassy Zenith, a property developed by Embassy Group. The leased floors span from the 5th to the 13th, with a carpet area of 196,179 sq ft, which expands to 268,737 sq ft when chargeable space is included.

Read Also
Apple May Cancel Base iPhone 18 Launch Next Year
article-image

The total rental outlay for the lease is valued at over Rs. 1,000 crore, with a monthly rent of Rs. 6.31 crore, equivalent to about Rs. 235 per sq ft per month.

The agreement also includes 362 dedicated parking slots, a security deposit of Rs. 31.57 crore, and an annual rent escalation clause of 4.5 percent.

FPJ Shorts
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Read Also
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Pricing In India Leaked Ahead of September Launch
article-image

Additionally, Apple has secured the option to lease more space on the ground through 4th floors, amounting to an extra 1.21 lakh sq ft. Should they exercise this option, their total Bengaluru office footprint could grow to nearly 4 lakh sq ft. This leasing move was reported by Hindustan Times.

The leasing move coincides with the commencement of iPhone 17 production by Foxconn, Apple’s major manufacturing partner, at its newly established Bengaluru facility, which is Foxconn’s second-largest iPhone manufacturing site outside China, built with an investment of approximately Rs. 25,000 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Warning: Google AI Mode In Search May Lead You To Scammers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

ChatGPT Go Plan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 399: Here's What It Offers

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...

Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Vulnerabilities Across Office, Azure, Developer Tools, And...