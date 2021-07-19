Supreme Court blasts Gujarat over notification to reverse its order on hospital fire safety norms

New Delhi: The Gujarat government was pulled up by the Supreme Court today for bringing a notification to reverse its order on fire safety norms in Covid hospitals, even after the deaths of a number of patients in multiple fire incidents. Accusing the state of a breach of order, the judges said the notification only gives more time to hospitals that do not have a fire safety system and till they take action, patients will continue to die. "The notification gives the impression that the state is protecting illegality," the court said.

"Once there is an order by us, it cannot be overridden by an executive notification like this. You (Gujarat) now give carte blanche and say hospitals do not have to adhere (to the order) till 2022 and people will continue to die by burning," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

"At Nashik (Maharashtra) one person recovered and was to be released next day. Two nurses went to washroom. All were burnt alive," Justice Chandrachud said. "These are human tragedies unfolded before our eyes. Hospitals have become large real estate industry and they survive on human stress. Hospitals in small four rooms must be closed," he added.

Demanding that the state explain the notification through an affidavit, the judges asked the state government to also submit an action taken report regarding the fire safety audit conducted under the court's order of December 2020.