Supreme Court Advocates To Get Listing, Filing Info On WhatsApp, Announces CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud | PTI/File Image

The Chief Justice of India, Justice Dy Chandrachud, in what is called a revolutionary step, announced on Thursday that the Apex Court will start sending information through WhatsApp to advocates regarding filing, listing, etc.

According to Bar and Bench, in a bid to save paper, the CJI also launched the official WhatsApp number through which not only advocates but also all stakeholders can access orders and other important documents on their mobile phones.

"In addition to accessing orders, etc., on the website, now all stakeholders will receive them on their mobile phones. The SC official WhatsApp number is 8767687676. This will bring a significant change in our working habits and will go a long way in saving paper," CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Welcomes the CJI's initiative

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has welcomed the CJI's initiative, calling it a revolutionary step.

Emphasizing the government's effort to make justice accessible to every common man in the country, the Solicitor General said, "There is a directive from the Prime Minister to give first priority to digitization because access to justice for the common man is possible only through digitization, and this is the government's priority too."